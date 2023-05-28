Vineet Bhalla Purchases 5,000 Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) insider Vineet Bhalla acquired 5,000 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £7,050 ($8,768.66).

C&C Group Trading Up 0.1 %

CCR stock opened at £142 ($176.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 712.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 348.09. C&C Group plc has a one year low of GBX 125.54 ($1.56) and a one year high of GBX 211 ($2.62). The stock has a market cap of £55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94,666.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.43.

C&C Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of €0.04 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About C&C Group

Several analysts have commented on CCR shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.49) target price on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

