Washburn Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,985 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.7% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,848 shares of company stock worth $16,635,227 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Trading Up 2.1 %

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

Shares of MSFT opened at $332.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.33 and its 200 day moving average is $264.86. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $333.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

