WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stake Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $285,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 349,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,480,000 after acquiring an additional 27,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other WD-40 news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $99,926.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,729.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WD-40 news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $99,926.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,729.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $273,992.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 950 shares of company stock worth $170,126. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Trading Up 0.3 %

WDFC stock opened at $190.45 on Friday. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $145.16 and a 1-year high of $209.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.43 and its 200-day moving average is $175.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $130.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WD-40 from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.