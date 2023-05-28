Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,247 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE WAL opened at $35.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.