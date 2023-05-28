Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,667 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 77,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1,182.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

EMD stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $9.96.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

