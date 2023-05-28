W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,562 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 22.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,360,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 251,991 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 76.3% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 83,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 1,848.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 196,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 186,649 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.
W&T Offshore Stock Performance
WTI opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.63 million, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.98. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of W&T Offshore from $8.00 to $8.20 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.
W&T Offshore Company Profile
W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
