Yatra Online (YTRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 30th. Analysts expect Yatra Online to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 41.88% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 million. On average, analysts expect Yatra Online to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Yatra Online Price Performance

YTRA opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.05 million, a PE ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.46. Yatra Online has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 30,123.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yatra Online by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.