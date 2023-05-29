11,200 Shares in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVTS. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,019.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Insider Transactions at Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Up 13.0 %

In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $242,682.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,214,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,948,722.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,521 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $242,682.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,214,083 shares in the company, valued at $13,948,722.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 18,645,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $120,450,595.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,697,983 shares of company stock worth $120,780,978. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

NVTS opened at $8.51 on Monday. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $9.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.72% and a negative net margin of 150.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.