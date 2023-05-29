12,605 Shares in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,605 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 2.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.66. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Featured Articles

