127,310 Shares in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at $719,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at $3,500,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000.

HOUS opened at $5.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.52). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOUS. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anywhere Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

