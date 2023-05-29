17,774 Shares in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Heronetta Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,426,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,764,000 after purchasing an additional 825,325 shares during the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AM stock opened at $10.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

AM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director David H. Keyte purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,523.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David H. Keyte acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,523.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

