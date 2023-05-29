17,925 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,023,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,554,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13,650.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,352,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,325 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,886.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2,722.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,255,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,655 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $30.41 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

