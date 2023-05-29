1,996 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $208.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

