2,027 Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bunge by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,236,000 after buying an additional 1,500,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $74,642,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 1,017.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 730,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,279,000 after buying an additional 664,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,996,000 after buying an additional 536,078 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG opened at $94.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.33. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $118.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. Bunge’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.22.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

