2,178 Shares in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Innospec by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Innospec by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,302,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Innospec by 20.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 8.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Innospec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Innospec Stock Performance

In other Innospec news, Director Claudia Poccia sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $73,308.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Innospec news, VP Philip John Boon sold 6,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $685,579.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Claudia Poccia sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $73,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $59,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,074 shares of company stock worth $322,356 and sold 33,891 shares worth $3,650,479. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $94.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.17. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.13 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.65. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

Innospec Profile

(Get Rating)

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.