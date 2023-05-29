3,000 Shares in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59,549.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,341 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,076.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 960,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,920,000 after acquiring an additional 878,838 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,531,000 after acquiring an additional 310,741 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,408,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 448,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,239,000 after purchasing an additional 214,383 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $74.73 on Monday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $76.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

