3,637 Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 61.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Loews by 97.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 34,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,362,394.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,753,394.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 34,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,362,394.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,918,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,753,394.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

L stock opened at $57.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $66.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.27%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Further Reading

