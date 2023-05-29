5,925 Shares in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,925 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 38.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $36.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.36. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.94. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

