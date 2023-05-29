6,028 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,478,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 135,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 587,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,696,000 after acquiring an additional 33,551 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IWR opened at $68.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $75.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

