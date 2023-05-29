6,640 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,074,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,314,000 after purchasing an additional 129,651 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 165,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 28,478 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 22,476 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

ESML stock opened at $33.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

