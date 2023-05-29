6,893 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,251. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $40.39 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Articles

