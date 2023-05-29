76,684 Shares in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 76,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in RPC by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,203,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,134,000 after buying an additional 2,200,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RPC by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RPC by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,745,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in RPC by 337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,030,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 794,755 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in RPC by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,306,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 744,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RES stock opened at $7.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. RPC, Inc. has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $11.40.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.57 million. RPC had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business’s revenue was up 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

RPC announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RPC from $8.50 to $8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of RPC from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

