AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Short Interest Down 6.8% in May

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. CJS Securities lowered AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AAON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Stock Performance

AAON stock opened at $90.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.82. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $104.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.79.

AAON Increases Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $265.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.28 million. AAON had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AAON will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $48,908.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,864,812.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield purchased 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,505.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $48,908.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,812.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,731 shares of company stock valued at $719,694 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAON

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in AAON by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,055,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,853,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,351,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,165,000 after buying an additional 11,919 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter worth $5,272,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AAON during the third quarter worth about $433,000. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.