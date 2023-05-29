Abbot Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.

Amazon.com Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $120.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average of $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 285.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.