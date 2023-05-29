AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,620,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the April 30th total of 24,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.5 days. Approximately 13.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CFO Andrew Booth purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $99,325.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $997,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,012,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,201,454.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Booth acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $99,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,696,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,528,000 after buying an additional 6,339,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 1,087.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,194,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,019,000 after buying an additional 2,925,279 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 997.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,100,000 after buying an additional 2,899,091 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 385.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,617,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,522,000 after buying an additional 2,078,400 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 58.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,564,000 after buying an additional 1,507,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABCL. Cowen began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.78 and a beta of -0.12.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

