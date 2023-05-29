Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report released on Wednesday, May 24th. William Blair analyst D. Carden forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of ANF opened at $29.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.45. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $31.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.93 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 48,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 261,824 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

