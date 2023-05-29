Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Absci Trading Up 6.2 %

ABSI opened at $1.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market cap of $158.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.15. Absci has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $7.04.

Institutional Trading of Absci

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 1,593.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Absci will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Absci by 538.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Absci by 1,314.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

Featured Stories

