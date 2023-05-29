AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Short Interest Update

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the April 30th total of 233,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ACIU. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on AC Immune in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get AC Immune alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 191.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 720.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 52,616 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Price Performance

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a market cap of $172.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.59.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that AC Immune will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

AC Immune Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.