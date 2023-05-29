Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 994,500 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the April 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Acer Therapeutics Price Performance

Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.58. Acer Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Acer Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,672,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 99,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acer Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes Olpruva, Edsivo, and ACER-801. Olpruva is used for the treatment of urea cycle disorders. Edsivo is a type of celiprolol used in treating Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

