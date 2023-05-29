Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 994,500 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the April 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Acer Therapeutics Price Performance
Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.58. Acer Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71.
Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
About Acer Therapeutics
Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes Olpruva, Edsivo, and ACER-801. Olpruva is used for the treatment of urea cycle disorders. Edsivo is a type of celiprolol used in treating Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.
