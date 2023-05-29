Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACERGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 994,500 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the April 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Acer Therapeutics Price Performance

Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.58. Acer Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACERGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Acer Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,672,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 99,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acer Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes Olpruva, Edsivo, and ACER-801. Olpruva is used for the treatment of urea cycle disorders. Edsivo is a type of celiprolol used in treating Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

