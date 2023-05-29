Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Short Interest Up 11.2% in May

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,200 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the April 30th total of 569,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACHV shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on Achieve Life Sciences from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Up 11.2 %

ACHV stock opened at $6.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $113.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.52. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:ACHV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

