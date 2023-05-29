Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $43.47 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $120.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.98, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

