ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Short Interest Update

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the April 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 745,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACIW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

ACIW stock opened at $23.58 on Monday. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $451.81 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala sold 14,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $341,619.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,891.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 456.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,094,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,703 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,974,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,083,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,332,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,246,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,332 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

