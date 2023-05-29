ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the April 30th total of 83,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACNB. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of ACNB in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ACNB in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACNB in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ACNB Trading Down 0.2 %

ACNB opened at $30.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. ACNB has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $41.28.

ACNB Announces Dividend

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.08 million during the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 15.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that ACNB will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Insider Activity at ACNB

In other ACNB news, EVP Brett D. Fulk bought 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $26,010.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,072.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,432 shares of company stock worth $71,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACNB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACNB in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ACNB by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ACNB by 16,530.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ACNB by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ACNB by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

About ACNB

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

