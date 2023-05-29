Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Acuity Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,623,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,109,000 after buying an additional 49,805 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.05 per share, with a total value of $99,887.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,643.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

AYI stock opened at $155.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.99 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 9.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

