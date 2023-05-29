Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Acuity Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the electronics maker will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.59. The consensus estimate for Acuity Brands’ current full-year earnings is $12.79 per share.

AYI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

AYI stock opened at $155.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.52 and its 200 day moving average is $175.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $142.71 and a 1-year high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.51. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.99 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.56%.

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.05 per share, with a total value of $99,887.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,643.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 620.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 354.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 562,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,937,000 after purchasing an additional 438,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $56,734,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,234.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 241,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,954,000 after acquiring an additional 230,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at about $37,284,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

