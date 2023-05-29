Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 22,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Acurx Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) by 149.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acurx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

ACXP opened at $2.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $4.85.

(Get Rating)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.