ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Short Interest Down 8.5% in May

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the April 30th total of 9,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACVA. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 36,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $634,349.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $48,090,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 36,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $634,349.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,666,266 shares of company stock valued at $57,581,208 in the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $16.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

