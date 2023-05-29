ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Short Interest Down 8.5% in May

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the April 30th total of 9,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACVA. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ACV Auctions news, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 36,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $634,349.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $48,090,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 36,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $634,349.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,666,266 shares of company stock valued at $57,581,208 in the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions
ACV Auctions Stock Performance
Shares of ACVA stock opened at $16.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06.
ACV Auctions Company Profile
ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.
Read More
