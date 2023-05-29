Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,500,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.71% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

