AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Short Interest Update

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 99.7 days.

AddLife AB (publ) Stock Up 19.0 %

ADDLF opened at C$42.00 on Monday. AddLife AB has a twelve month low of C$35.29 and a twelve month high of C$42.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.00.

About AddLife AB (publ)

AddLife AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment, medical devices, and reagents primarily to healthcare system, research, colleges, and universities, as well as the food and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates in two segments, Labtech and Medtech. The Labtech segment offers products, solutions, and services in the areas of diagnostics, and biomedical research and laboratory equipment for haematology, pathology, point-of-care diagnostics, cell biology, genetics, microbiology, virology, molecular biology, clinical chemistry, immunology, consumables, and analytical instruments segments.

