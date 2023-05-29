Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the April 30th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 833.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 140,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $5.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.20. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $21.87.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.16). Analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. It also focuses on developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf“ gamma delta T cells. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

