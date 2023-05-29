Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $10.63 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AAP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Argus lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $112.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $109.05 and a 12 month high of $212.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 9,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

