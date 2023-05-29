Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,724,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,100,000 after buying an additional 75,025 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 97.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 87,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 36,329 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,178,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $323,432,000 after buying an additional 30,881 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

AEIS stock opened at $100.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.15. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $101.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEIS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.