Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 103,311 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,311 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $10,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 156,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNCL opened at $44.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.94. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.22 and a 52-week high of $52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

