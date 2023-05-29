Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $10,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at $29,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CP opened at $77.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $83.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.