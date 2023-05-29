Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 320,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,304 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after buying an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,084. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corning Stock Performance

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Shares of GLW opened at $31.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Further Reading

