Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 103,311 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 213,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,311 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNCL. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 795.4% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $44.73 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $52.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.