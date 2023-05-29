Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 338,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $10,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Shares of PJUN opened at $30.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $365.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

