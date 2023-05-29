Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $10.04 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,155 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 984,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,029,000 after purchasing an additional 292,455 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 15,072 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 40,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $74.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $555.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $77.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.82.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

