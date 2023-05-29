Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $10.04 Million Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,155 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $74.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.82. The firm has a market cap of $555.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $61.49 and a 52 week high of $77.80.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.