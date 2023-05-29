Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $10.22 Million Position in NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NNN. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in NNN REIT in the third quarter worth $107,546,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in NNN REIT by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after buying an additional 1,610,795 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NNN REIT during the third quarter worth about $64,152,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in NNN REIT by 29.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,900,000 after acquiring an additional 574,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in NNN REIT by 1,743.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 435,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after acquiring an additional 411,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN REIT stock opened at $42.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. NNN REIT, Inc has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average is $44.97.

NNN REIT ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. NNN REIT had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NNN REIT, Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.58%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NNN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NNN REIT from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NNN REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

